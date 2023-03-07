Four teams locked in for DSL-Taveuni Zone

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Four teams have been confirmed for the Digicel Women’s Senior League- Taveuni Zone.

The clubs are South Taveuni Women’s FC, Holy Cross Women’s FC, Niusawa Women’s FC and Bucalevu Women’s FC.

The launch of the competition was done last Saturday at Bucalevu Secondary School ground in Taveuni.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

All the participating clubs were present to receive equipment including jerseys, boots, shin pads and cones amongst others.

Introducing football to women and girls in rural and maritime zones has been part of Fiji FA’s strategic plan.



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fiji FA vice president and women’s football director Nazia Ali-Krishna says the launch of the Women’s League in Taveuni is a promising start for the growth of women’s football not only on the island but for the rest of Fiji.

Fiji FA has a target of at least 50% female participation at all levels.



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

They are encouraging the inclusion of women and girls in all activities in the following five years.

The league will kick off next month with two rounds of competition.