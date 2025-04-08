Forwards needs to "up" their game

file photo

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Haereiti Hetet believes that their forwards will need to “up” their game, if they want to get back to their winning ways.

In their 31-14 loss to the Crusaders at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday, Hetet believes that they the forwards did not properly execute their job well in a handful of areas.

The former Bay of Plenty prop says lineouts and scrums were the biggest downfall for the forwards.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that they need to be more coordinated on the field, especially when facing giant teams like the Crusaders.

However, Hetet believes they will be able to achieve their target if they continue to give their best on the field.

“Just nailing my role, nailing my job for the team and doing my best. If I’m doing the best, I can then I’ll be doing a lot for the team.”

He believes it all comes down to doing the best they can on the field.

And as they prepare for the Highlanders this weekend, Hetet says they are aware of the work they need to put in ahead of this clash.

The Drua will take on the Highlanders on Saturday at 7.05pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.