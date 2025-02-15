Former Fiji U20 reps to clash in Super Rugby opener

Mesake Vocevoce, Motikiai Murray, Judah Saumaisue and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

The Super Rugby Pacific clash between the ACT Brumbies and Fijian Drua will also see some players reunite.

Brumbies forward Judah Saumaisue will get to play against some of his former teammates from the Fiji Under-20 side who are in the Drua squad.

Players like Mesake Vocevoce, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Motikiai Murray, were part of the Fiji U20 side two years ago, where they competed alongside Saumaisue at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa.

Drua head coach Glen Jackson says this isn’t the first time for them to play against other Fijians, and promises today’s clash to be one worth watching

“I think it’s exciting when any Fijians turn up and play against the Drua, the boys love it, and I’m sure they’ll get a nice welcome when they get on the field and a good old Fijian welcome.”

Jackson says having other Fijians as their opponents usually stirs up more rivalry and competition, and he’s excited for today’s game.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be hosting the Brumbies at the HFC Bank Stadium in round one of the Shop N Save Super Pacific today at 3.35pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC sports.