Young players to experience competition in new environment

The Digicel Labasa women's football team during one of their training sessions [Source: PNG Football Association]

The OFC Women’s Champions League is a significant tournament for the pioneers of the competition including our Digicel Labasa football team.

The inaugural tournament will start in Papua New Guinea tomorrow with Labasa taking on Kiwi FC in their opening match.

Coach Arthur Simmons says this is a good platform for young girls to experience what it’s like to play at a more competitive level.

“All the time it has been national teams but this is now younger girls who are not able to make it being able to experience the atmosphere and all the things that are on offer for girls. So that they can aspire to become a national player so yes it’s rather significant.”



Simmons adds his players are excited for what’s to come.



The captains of the five teams [Source: PNG Football Association]

Tomorrow’s match will air live from 1.45pm on the FBC Sports HD Channel.