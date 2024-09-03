Young Kulas focus on defence

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Fiji Under 20 Women’s coach Angeline Chua says they will work on keeping their opponents at bay ahead of their match against Canada in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Chua says the girls managed to do this in their opening game against Brazil for 30 minutes on Sunday.

She says the team’s focus is now on their upcoming match, building on their experience from the first game.

Chua says the focus is now on preventing the opposing team from finding the back of the net.

“We’re trying to see how we can lengthen this duration and see how we can put up a good fight against Canada.”

She adds they will revisit the areas they struggled with in their opening match and correct those mistakes before the second game.

The Young Kulas will face Canada at 1 pm tomorrow and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.