Young Kulas eye first title

The Digicel Young Kulas is looking to spoil New Zealand’s hope of winning their eighth OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship title today.
The Young Kulas who went down to the visitors in their first pool match aim to make this final a memorable one.
Coach Angeline Chua says they had a plan right from the pool stages and will do their best to achieve this.
New Zealand head coach, Leon Birnie says they are aware that the Young Kulas are a solid and competitive side.
“They are a fast, physical team and well-organized team. We got to make sure we go in and perform if we want to come away with a win”
The two teams will meet at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.
Before this, Cook Island takes on Samoa at 1 pm for the third and fourth-place playoff.
You can catch both matches LIVE on the FBC 2 Channel.