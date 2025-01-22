Young Kulas begin training camp in Vatuwaqa

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji National Under-19 Women’s football team has begun their training camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa for their 2025 international outings.

The program will include rigorous training sessions focusing on fitness, technical abilities, mental preparation and team-building exercises.

Head coach Angeline Chua says the importance of the camp in building team cohesion and sharpening both individual and collective skills.

“This camp provides an opportunity for players to bond, align with the coaching philosophy, and enhance their understanding of game strategies. These elements are essential as the team aims to compete at the highest level and deliver strong performances this season,”

The camp is set to conclude next week, with the team looking to build a solid foundation for their upcoming campaign.