Young Bobo joins Suva football

Sireli Bobo with son Epeli

The son of former Flying Fijians winger Sireli Bobo has signed with Suva FC for the 2023 football season.

Epeli Bobo who is also part of the Junior Bula Boys squad is one of the new players for Suva.

The Suva FA released its squad today with some senior players like Jovilisi Borisi, Meli Codro, Ramzaan Khan, Remueru Tekiate, Ravinesh

Karan Singh, Filipe Baravilala, Samuela Drudru, Waisake Navunigasau and Akuila Mateisuva confirmed for the Whites.

Suva has also secured the services of former Rewa rep Bruce Hughes.

The capital city side is likely to have Rewa rep Rusiate Matarerega as well who has applied for his transfer.

Suva will face Rewa in the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, The Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District competition kicks off today.

Nasinu faces Rewa at 4pm, Lami faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 5.30pm, Tavua battles Suva at 7pm and Savusavu faces Labasa at 8.30pm.