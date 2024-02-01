Young Ba side to try again this weekend

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Ba Football side has taken their loss to Tigers Restaurant Lautoka last week as a source of motivation ahead of the second Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series leg.

Ba FC President Azam Ali says their game last weekend was their first of the season and he’s quite happy with their performance, especially when they have a young team going against a very experienced side.

He adds despite their setback, the team is determined to deliver their best this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

“Still looking at how on we are working together to improve our performance. We have to understand Lautoka is a very good side, probably the best side in the country with a lot of experienced players and equally good players on the bench, they can rotate players so you know it’s a big aks for the Ba side. Nonetheless, we will see how we can tackle that on Sunday.”

Ali also thanks supporters who turned up in numbers to back the team and is urging them to be back this week.

Meanwhile, striker, Darold Kakasi is expected to feature this weekend.

Ba needs to win with two clear goals while Lautoka needs a draw to take the CVC trophy.

Lautoka won 2-1 in the first leg.

The second CVC leg will be played on Sunday at Lautoka’s Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.