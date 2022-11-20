Women's IDC semi-finalists confirmed

Ba will face Rewa in the second semi-final of the women’s Digicel Inter-District Championship.

The Women in Black topped Group B undefeated following a 4-1 over Nadi in their last pool match.

In the first semi-final, Labasa who topped Group A will take on Tailevu Naitasiri who qualified for the last four for the first time.

Nadi’s solid defense kept them at bay in the first half but they couldn’t hold on for long as Ba applied constant pressure and Elesi Tabulate kindly tapped in a cross from Lusiana Tamanitoakula 11 minutes from the break.

The majority of the second half was played well within Nadi’s territory as Ba continued to press at goal.

A healthy amount of time passed, Ba managed to find the back of the net for its second goal through Fiji Kulas rep Koleta Likuculacula.

The two goals were backed up by another two with Sisilia Kuladina and Narieta Leba scoring one each.

Nothing was to be taken away from the newly promoted Jetsetters as they managed to net their lone goal though Amelia Yara.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LABASA 3 2 1 0 15 3 +12 7 Rewa 3 2 1 0 10 1 +9 7 Nadroga 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 Navua 3 0 0 3 0 20 -20 0 GROUP B BA 2 2 0 0 14 2 +14 6 T/Naitasiri 3 2 0 1 5 7 -2 6 Nadi 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 Suva 3 0 0 3 3 13 -10 0