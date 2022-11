Women in Black thrashes Suva

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Women in Black today thrashed Suva 7-2 in the third match of the Digicel Women’s IDC at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Angeline Rekha scored a double while Elesi Tabunese opened the match with a goal to keep Ba 3-0 ahead in the first spell.

Another four goals were netted by the westerners in the second spell.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 11.30am tomorrow.

In other results, Tailevu Naitasiri took Nadi down 2-0 and Nadroga defeated Navua 2-0.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 - Friday Ratu Cakobau Park 18 November 9:30AM Nadi 0 - 2 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 18 November 11:30AM Nadroga 2 - 0 Navua Group A 18 November 1:30PM Ba 7 - 2 Suva Group B 18 November 3:30PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Group A DAY 2 - Saturday Ratu Cakobau Park 19 November 9:30AM Labasa - Nadroga Group A 19 November 11:30AM Ba - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 19 November 1:30PM Rewa - Navua Group A 19 November 03:30PM Suva - Nadi Group B DAY 3 - Sunday Ratu Cakobau Park 20 November 09:30AM Suva - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 20 November 11:30AM Rewa - Nadroga Group A 20 November 01:30PM Labasa - Navua Group A 20 November 03:30PM Ba - Nadi Group B Saturday SEMI-FINALS 26 November 10:30AM Winner Group A - Runner-up Group B Semifinal 1 26 November 1:45PM Winner Group B - Runner-up Group A Semifinal 2 Sunday Prince Charles Park 27 November 1pm Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL