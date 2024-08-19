Wissa's late goal gives Brentford win over Palace

[Source: Reuters]

Yoane Wissa’s close-range finish gave Brentford a winning start to their Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Palace thought they had the lead after 26 minutes through Eberechi Eze, whose spectacular free kick beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken at his near post.

Referee Sam Barrott had blown for a foul on the edge of the box by Will Hughes on Nathan Collins as Eze struck the ball, however, and as he blew his whistle before the ball entered the goal, VAR could not intervene.

Article continues after advertisement

Glasner did not blame the defeat on the disallowed goal.

England striker Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad altogether due to other clubs’ interest, his manager Thomas Frank said.

Frank said the decision to leave Toney out was made on Thursday.

Brentford still had clinical forwards on the pitch, however, and scored against the run of play three minutes after Eze’s disallowed goal when Bryan Mbuemo finished off a sweeping move.

Wissa released Mbuemo down the right and he cut inside Palace captain Marc Guehi, starting despite ongoing interest from Newcastle United, and fired home.

The visitors pressed for an equalizer after the break, going close twice through Adam Wharton, before they hit back in the 56th minute.

Daniel Munoz nodded a deep cross back towards goal and, with substitute Odsonne Edouard lurking behind him, Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock could only prod the ball past his own keeper.

Palace had the ball in the net again minutes later, but Edouard strayed offside before putting a fine first-time finish beyond Flekken.

Brentford scored a slightly fortunate winner in the 76th minute, as Collins’ effort was clawed away from goal by goalkeeper Dean Henderson but only into the path of Wissa who tapped home.

Flekken produced a great save from Eze as Brentford withstood late pressure to hold on for all three points and record their first win over Palace since 1977.