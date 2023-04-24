West Ham out of relegation zone

[Source: BBC Sport]

West Ham took a big step towards Premier League safety by thrashing fellow strugglers Bournemouth 4-0.

The win lifts West Ham up to 13th in the table and six points clear of the relegation zone. Bournemouth are one point and two places behind in 15th.

The Cherries were well below par given their recent good run of form as West Ham stopped them getting into the game.

West Ham won their third Premier League away game of the season in style, with four different players on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United humiliated Tottenham Hotspur with five goals in 21 stunning first-half minutes as they ran out easy winners in what was billed as a showdown for a top-four spot.