West Ham held to drab 0-0 draw by Brighton

[Source: Reuters]

West Ham United missed out on a fourth successive Premier League victory as the festive fixtures concluded with a drab 0-0 draw at home to Brighton and Hove Albion this morning.

Brighton would have moved above West Ham into sixth place with a victory but chances were few and far between at the London Stadium with a point apiece a fair outcome.

Pascal Gross should have put Brighton in front shortly before halftime but his header was saved by at Alphonse Areola while Adam Lallana went close to a late winner.

Pablo Fornals should have done better for the hosts after the break and Tomas Soucek also prodded an effort wide.

In the end West Ham appeared content to take the draw which kept them in sixth place with 34 points from 20 games while Brighton’s first clean sheet of the season in the league moved them above Manchester United into seventh place on goal difference with 31 points.