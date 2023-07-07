We will give our 100%: Chua

The Digicel Fiji Under-19 Women’s team is bracing themselves for what New Zealand will dish out in the final tomorrow.

Head coach, Angeline Chua says they have been preparing well for the showdown.

She adds they aim to be the first team to hand the Kiwis their first loss for this competition.

“So I think that will be our approach like giving the best on the field for one another.”

Meanwhile, the third and fourth playoffs between Samoa and Cook Islands will be played at 1pm.

The final of the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship between rivals New Zealand and Fiji will be at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch both the matches LIVE on FBC 2 Channel.