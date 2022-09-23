We need to recover well: Krishna

[Source: Fiji Football]

Digicel Fiji Football team captain Roy Krishna has settled in well with the side in Vanuatu.

The Bula Boys wrapped up its preparations today before taking on Solomon Islands tomorrow in the second pool match of the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup.

Krishna who joined the team on Wednesday will add more depth to the side.

Solomon Islands is a quality side and Krishna says recovery is vital for them.

“So far so good, the boys welcomed me with both arms and are really happy to be here, can’t wait for tomorrow’s game against Solo, the weather is nice and look like it’s a quick turnaround so we just need to recover really well Solomon will be a hard team to beat but we know the game plan what we need to do so really looking forward for the game tomorrow.

The Bula Boys will take on Solomon Islands at 4pm at Korman Stadium in Vanuatu.