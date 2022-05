Wasasala double stuns Rewa

The Labasa football team players celebrate after Christopher Wasasala' s first goal against Rewa at the ANZ Stadium in the Digicel Fiji Fact.

4R Electrical Labasa striker Christopher Wasasala saved Labasa with a 2-1 win over Rewa in an intense Digicel Fiji FACT clash at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The northerners gave Rewa a hard time in the first spell, making sure they secured possession.

Wasasala gave Labasa fans a reason to celebrate as he kicked a neat goal into the center of the net in the 26th minute.

Christopher Wasasala scored a double for the Labasa side against Rewa

The ball sailed right past Rewa goalie Mohamed Alam.

Rewa hit back with a goal from captain Setareki Hughes in the 40th minute.

Both teams were tied 1-all at half-time.

The second spell was anybody’s game as both teams were desperate to take the lead.



The Labasa football team

Rewa missed out on a few opportunities it had in Labasa’a territory.

Labasa scored in the last minute when Wasasala blasted home the winner.



The Rewa football team

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A NADI 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 LABASA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 NAVUA 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 POOL B TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADROGA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0