Waqaliti is Fiji FA’s first female license instructor

Former women’s national goalkeeper Lice Waqaliti now has her name down on Fiji Football’s history book as the nation’s first female license instructor.

Developing the passion for the sport in her early high school years, Waqaliti now gears towards sharing her knowledge to the upcoming football stars of the country particularly goalkeepers.

The former national rep says there were challenges along the way.

“It’s a big challenge and i have more responsibilities on my shoulders on this but i’m glad that i have the help of development officers.”

But this did not dampen the spirit of the Vanua Levu lass from striving to lift the standard of the sport.

“But my aim is to improve the standard of results of football in our country both male and female in order for our teams at national level to progress further.”

Under Waqaliti’s guidance as a national goalkeeper instructor, three national goalkeepers won golden gloves in OFC tournaments for three consecutive years.

These includes the late Francine Lockington in 2016 and Ateca Tuwai from 2017 to 2018.