Vosconcellos: Lautoka Blues’ rising star shines bright

Lautoka’s rising star, Sterling Vosconcellos, has been nominated for the Ezy Kool Young Footballer of the Year (Male) award at the upcoming Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards.

The 19-year-old defender has delivered a stellar year, consistently performing for both club and country.

Vosconcellos captained the Fiji U19 team in the OFC U19 Championship in Samoa and represented Fiji in the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Lautoka defender made his debut for the Blues in 2022 at just 17 years old and has quickly become a key figure for the team.

“First of all I would like to thank the lord all mighty for the talent he has given me to play. I thank my family, my friends and my teammates for helping. It’s been a challenge this year, especially coming in and out for the national team and my local team Lautoka. My parents were my biggest motivators and my coaches were always pushing me to do my best.”



He shares the nomination with Penisoni Tirau from Ba and Rewa’s Delon Shankar.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf shared that this category in particular is a tough one as all three candidates have been exceptional.

“All there have represented Fiji and their clubs well, so it will be a tough competition amongst the youngsters.”

The Fiji FA Awards will take place today at Crowne Plaza, Nadi, at 6.45pm and you can watch it live on FBC SPORTS, where the football fraternity will celebrate the achievements of the nation’s top talents.