Vaccination compulsory for football players: Patel

No footballer will be allowed to play if they have not been vaccinated.

Fiji Football Association President, Rajesh Patel, says they want to play their part in safeguarding the nation from COVID-19.

He says vaccination is a must if players want to compete in Fiji FA sanctioned competitions.

Patel adds it is their protocol and practice to keep everyone safe and it’s under FIFA regulations as well.

When questioned that government has said vaccination is not compulsory, Patel says they do understand some will be reluctant to take the jab but they have to make a decision that will safeguard everyone involved.

“As an association that administers football we have to make sure that the public when they come in to watch the game, the other players we have to protect them too, it’s not an individual life on its own accord when they don’t want to get vaccinated, and every kid was vaccinated at a young age, every kid was vaccinated for polio, measles and everything so what’s the difference now, I don’t understand”.

One of the association that arranged for players to get their first jab last weekend was Ba.

Ba FA President, Rynal Kumar, says some players were hesitant at first but they managed to get their first jab.

“It’s our responsibility to get everyone vaccinated, the government has been pushing for it that the sooner we get vaccinated the sooner everything can get everything can get back to normal, and also Fiji Football has stated ‘no jab no play’ so we are trying to do our part to get everyone ready”.

While vaccination is a must, Fiji FA is also reaching out to affected players for past few days by providing them with food ration that can last a month.

This is part of Fiji FA’s assistance through their social responsibility program as many players who rely solely on football have been affected by the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.