USA to face Colombia in Copa America warm-up match

[Source: Major Soccer League]

In the first of two warm-up matches to be held prior to the 2024 Copa America later this month, the United States men’s team will take on Colombia in an international friendly on Sunday.

After missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Colombia enters the match on a tear.

The South Americans boast a 21-game unbeaten streak that dates back to early 2022.

After losing 1-0 at Argentina in a World Cup Qualifying match, they blanked Bolivia 3-0 and haven’t lost since, including victories over Germany, Spain and Brazil.

Meanwhile world champions Argentina will face Canada in their opening match on June 21st at 12pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.