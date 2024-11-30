USA All-Stars first to qualify for Pacific Cup semi-finals

The USA All-Stars have secured their place in the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rewa FC at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

This win brings the USA All-Stars to seven points in Group B, making them the first team to advance.

Richard Phelps was the hero of the match who unleashed a stunning 45-meter drive that went past Rewa’s keeper Mohammed Alam.

Earlier in the match, Rewa had a golden opportunity to take the lead, but Tevita Waranivalu missed a penalty in the 17th minute, leaving the Delta Tigers frustrated.

The USA All-Stars now await their semi-final opponents, while Rewa’s campaign comes to an end.