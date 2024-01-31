Trio to join Rewa, Matanisiga and Joseph in NZ

[Source: Fiji Football Association, Rewa Football Club]

Rewa FC has applied for an International Transfer Certificate for three players in this transfer window.

They’re Samuela Kautoga, James Hoyt, and Shuaib Khan.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Rewa President Nazil Buksh says the trio has been approached to join Rewa to fill the void left by their defenders, Gabrieli Matanisiga and Patrick Joseph.

Buksh is hopeful to receive ITC clearance for the three players, asserting they’ll add more strength to their backline.

Hoyt and Khan currently play for Manurewa AFC in New Zealand.

“In our backline division, we had a few players leave, including Gabrieli Matanisiga, who has shown interest in Wellington Olympic. We are really lacking in our backline department, so these players, especially Kautoga and Shuaib Khan, are replacements for those players.”

Meanwhile, Buksh adds they are awaiting an application from Wellington Olympic for Matanisiga and Joseph who is with South Auckland Rangers.

Matanisiga is currently in Wellington, where he went for a trial earlier this month.

Joining Rewa this season is former Nadroga goalkeeper Isikeli Sevania.

In other transfers, two Ba FC players have been cleared to feature for Nasinu this season.

Ratu Anare and Savenaca Nakalevu will boost Nasinu as they prepare for the Digicel Premier League after gaining qualification last year.

Suva Goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi and Filipe Baravilala have been confirmed to play for Navua FC.

Also gaining a transfer is Navua’s Ajesh Chand, who is moving to Suva.

Meanwhile, football action will continue this Sunday as Ba will be hoping to defeat Lautoka by two clear goals to win the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

The match will be played at Lautoka’s Churchill Park at 3pm on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.