Top four confirmed for Sanatan IDC semi-finals

The top four teams have been confirmed for the Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter-District Championship semi-finals today.

Labasa, Cuvu, Lautoka, and Kuruvuto will face-off in the semifinals today after winning their respective quarterfinal matches yesterday.

Labasa will meet Cuvu in the first semi-final at 9am while Lautoka will face Korovuto at 10.10am.

The finals will be played at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League will resume next week with Labasa will meet Nadi at Prince Charles Park, Rewa to meet Nadroga, Lautoka to take on Suva at Churchill Park and Navua to battle Ba at Uprising Sports Centre.