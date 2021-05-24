Tonga out, Cook Islands in

Tonga has withdrawn from the FIFA World Cup Qatar OFC preliminary competition next month.

The devastating impact of volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga last month has forced the football team to pull out.

Tonga was set to play Cook Island in a single-leg play-off match to determine who would compete in Group A at the tournament in Qatar.

This will not happen, and the Cook Islands will instead join the Solomon Islands, Tahiti, and Vanuatu in Group A.

OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo says while it is disappointing for Tonga, the decision is understandable.

He adds thoughts and prayers remain with everyone in Tonga during this difficult time.

The qualifiers are set to kick-off on March 17th.