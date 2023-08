There will be three Digicel Fiji Premier League games happening this weekend.

Two exciting matches will be taking place in Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu Naitasiri will be meeting Nadroga at 1pm before Rewa takes on Nadi at 3pm.

You can listen to these games live on Mirchi FM.

Another game happening on Sunday will see Lautoka hosting Suva at 3pm.

Last weekend, Labasa hosted Navua.