Football

Nasinu and Nadroga join DPL

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 16, 2022 12:56 pm
Nasinu will play in DPL this season [Source: Fiji Football]

It’s now official, there will be 10 teams in the Digicel Premier League this season after it was approved by the Fiji Football Association Council in its meeting today.

The Fiji FA Council has agreed for Nadroga and Nasinu to join the DPL.

Nadroga was earlier demoted after losing its last 2021 DPL match against Navua at Lawaqa Park but the Stallions have been given the green light to rejoin the league.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says Nasinu was considered based on a number of factors.

“Nasinu was selected because they were the runner-up in the Viti Levu Senior League, they played whole year apart from the pandemic break, they played 10 games home and away with the other five teams in Viti Levu. Vanua Levu, they opted not to be part of the playoff because of the financial constraints”.

Nasinu was also considered because they were in the Premier division just two seasons ago and they showed their worth on and off the field.

The DPL will kick off on the first week of next month and will end in September.

