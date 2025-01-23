Tavua strengthens squad with Ba youth talent

Manasa Kubucaucau, Shivnil Rao

Newly promoted Premier Division team Tavua FC is building momentum for the upcoming season with the addition of three Ba youth players: Manasa Kubucaucau, Shivnil Rao, and Jone Rauqe.

Head coach Dr. Diva Singh confirmed this to FBC Sports, stating the club is focused on strengthening its lineup with young and fresh talent.

Kubucaucau, a product of Ba’s development center, will also be part of Labasa’s high-performance academy.

He was a key member of Fiji’s U-16 national team, which qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

Shivnil Mira Rao, the younger sibling of former national rep Shameel Rao, brings experience from club-level football, having played for Ba FSC and Nadi.

Jone Rauqe, a newcomer to professional football, has also played at the club level with Clopcott FC.

Coach Singh spoke highly about Rauqe’s speed, comparing it to that of striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

Additionally, veteran goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau will be joining Tavua from Nasinu FC.

On the other hand, Tavua will see two players departing the club with Manasa Drua and Vinay Naidu set to join Rakiraki FC.