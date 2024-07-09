Tailevu Naitasiri pushes on

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Despite losing two players in the transfer window, Tailevu Naitasiri is focused on getting more wins in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Key players Martin Nasova and goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake joined Nadroga and Suva respectively in the mid-season window.

Tailevu Naitasiri drew 1-all with Ba on Sunday and coach Priyant Manu says they have some students in the squad who are slowly stepping up.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Manu is also thankful that national rep Mosese Nabose is sharing his experience with the rookies.

He adds after returning from national duties with the Bula Boys, they’ve seen a lot of positives in Nabose.

Tailevu Naitasiri who is at the bottom of the table with eight points battles Rewa at Ratu Cakobau at 3pm on Sunday.

Other games on Sunday sees Ba hosting Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground, Nadi playing Navua at Prince Charles Park and Lautoka faces Nadroga at Churchill Park.

Labasa and Suva will play at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30pm on Saturday and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.