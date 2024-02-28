Tailevu Naitasiri level up

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Tailevu Naitasiri head coach has commended his team’s performance in the Digicel Fiji Premier League round two against Ba over the weekend.

Head coach Priyant Mannu says that the players stepped up and ironed out the mistakes they committed against Nadi in the first round.

Mannu asserts that the players could have done better but is content with the 1-all draw.

The young coach has also reiterated his team’s efforts in turning up for training in numbers which makes it easier for him.

Mannu has now turned his attention to their upcoming match against Rewa emphasizing the threat their next opponent possesses.

“We’re facing Rewa in round three and we are aware Rewa is one of the most consistent team for the past four-five years. We have to concentrate and also work on our finishing. We need to finish off any chance we get against Rewa.”

Mannu is expecting a good match and is hopeful their team will play up to expectations.

Round three of DFPL will see a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori with Suva and Labasa playing at 1 pm before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Rewa at 3 pm.

Also at 1 pm, Nasinu will be taking on Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa while Nadroga will take on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In another game at 3 pm, Navua will host Nadi at the Uprising Sports Center.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka game commentary live on Mirchi FM.