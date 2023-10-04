Tahiti edge out New Caledonia to book semi-final berth

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Tahiti have joined Solomon Islands in the final four at the OFC Nations Cup 2023 after outlasting New Caledonia in a fast-paced final Group B match in Auckland.

Two goals from Vincent Tinomoe proved crucial in a match that swung back and forth, with New Caledonia taking an early lead, only to be pegged back as the contest wore on.

Nicolas Foubert gave his side an early lead before Vincent Tinomoe levelled matters a couple of minutes later. A Christ Pei strike soon after reestablished New Caledonia’s one goal lead in a contest they needed to win to advance.

Two goals in five minutes turned the tie on its’ head. Tetuanui Tinomoe struck first with a calmly taken finish, rounding the goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net. Michel Mauhuri then grabbed a vital third with a neat back post finish.

As New Caledonia chased the match, Tahiti were afforded more and more space as the minutes ticked down. Akareva Riaria iced the result with a finish 4 minutes from time and despite a late notch from Nicolas Foubert, Tahiti held on to secure their place in the last four.

New Caledonia: 3 (Nicolas FOUBERT 3′ 36′, Christ PEI 6′)

Tahiti: 5 (Vincent TINOMOE 5′, 22′, Tetuanui TINOMOE 10′, Michel MAIHURI 15′, Akareva RIARIA 36′)

HT: 2-3