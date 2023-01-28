Tahiti beats Fiji to claim bronze in OFC U17

Tahiti defeated the Baby Bula Boys 3-0 to claim third place and bronze at the OFC Under-17 Championship.

The home team looked to have lost its momentum struggling to keep possession and to create any real chances.

Locked nil-all at the break, Tahiti was the better team in the second half, sticking to their structure, and appeared to have more in the tank than the Fijians.

They nailed three shots at goal through Vaitea Seguy, Titouan Guillemant, and Ariiheivarau Tama.

Fiji was without Sailimone Ravonokula, Petero Maivalenisau, and Waisea Nagonelevu.