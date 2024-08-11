Swanson strike secures US gold over Brazil

[Source: Reuters]

The United States claimed a record-extending fifth Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer after Mallory Swanson earned them a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final at Parc des Princes.

Following a goalless first half, Swanson broke the deadlock 12 minutes after the break to earn the U.S. their first Olympic title since London 2012 after a perfect run in the tournament.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes enjoyed almost instant success as she secured the title only two months after taking the job.

Brazil were dangerous in the opening stages and came close to scoring when Gabi Portilho drew a great save from Alyssa Naeher shortly before halftime. Naeher did well again in injury time to claw away Adriana’s header from point-blank range.