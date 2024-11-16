Suva retains IDC Futsal title

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Defending champions HLB Suva proved their dominance once again, securing a convincing 6-2 win over Homeland Enforcement Lautoka in the grand final of the Extra Supermarket IDC Futsal tournament which concluded today at the Vodafone Arena, Suva.

The match began as an intense back-and-forth battle, with Suva’s Krishneel Singh opening the scoring.

Lautoka’s star player Aporosa Yada quickly leveled the game and then minutes later put Lautoka ahead with his second goal.

Suva responded with an equalizer from Aman Naidu, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Suva’s relentless attack proved too much for Lautoka as Krishneel Singh and Aman Naidu each added another goal to their tally.

Justin Kumar and Deepal Singh sealed the win with clinical finishes, ensuring Suva retained their title in style.

Lautoka’s standout performer, Aporosa Yada, scored both of their goals, but it wasn’t enough to match Suva’s firepower.