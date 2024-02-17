Suva Futsal to represent Fiji in Champions League

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Suva Futsal has been nominated by the Fiji Football Association to represent Fiji in the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League, which will be held in New Caledonia this year.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf stated that this decision was passed and confirmed during the Council meeting earlier this month.

Yusuf expressed that Suva has an impressive record, having won the Futsal Inter-district competition last year and also being the Southern Zone league winners.

“This has been confirmed. We announced it in the council meeting. And because Suva is our southern zone league winners. We brought together the top team for IDC last year and they won that too and because of that, we have nominated them.”

He adds that, due to these achievements, they are confident Suva will perform admirably in the much-anticipated tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from the 23rd to 28th of April.