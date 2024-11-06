Suva futsal preps for title defense

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Suva Futsal coach, Vivek Nadan, says preparations are on track as they gear up for the Futsal IDC 2024, with the team training consistently since their national play-offs victory.

This year, Suva brings a mix of seasoned players and new talent, including some secondary school students they’re developing for future competitions.

As defending champions, Suva faces the usual pressure to deliver results, but Nadan’s message to the team is clear:

“Message to the team is to keep calm and be composed in pressuring situations because Suva is expected to win every time and that expectation can become a huge burden on players, so we always tell players to go out there and have fun.”

Looking ahead, Nadan acknowledges their upcoming match with Ba, which he expects to be challenging.

“Ba gave us a tough time last year in the semis, and they play with a lot of pride and passion. We’re expecting nothing less this time.”

Suva is grouped in Pool B with Savusavu, Ba, and Nasinu, while Pool A sees Western champions Nadi up against Labasa, Lautoka, and Lami.

The Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC is set to take place at the Vodafone Arena from next Wednesday to Saturday.

