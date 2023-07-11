Suva building on positives ahead of Labasa clash

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Suva will have to tidy up their defense before facing Labasa in round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

This is according to coach Babs Khan after the side managed a 1-0 win over Rewa on Sunday.

Khan while grateful they got the three points says the win was scrappy and they can do better than that.

He says they were not communicating well in attack which if they did, could have earned them more goals.

However, Khan adds there is always room for improvements and they will strengthen those areas of weaknesses before game day this weekend.

The Suva coach is aware that Labasa is a hard team to beat at home but he says any team can be beaten on their turf.

The two teams will meet on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1.15pm.

Also on Saturday, Lautoka faces Nadi at 7.30pm.

Three matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm, Nadroga hosts Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Tavua to play Navua at Garvey Park and Rewa battles Tailevu Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park.