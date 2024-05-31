Subrail Park playable: Jaduram

Subrail Park

Labasa Town Council Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram says even though Subrail Park ground is not up to the standard they hoped for after its renovations, it’s still playable for the Digicel Fiji FACT which starts today.

Eight teams will battle it out for the title in Labasa after a lapse of six years.

Jaduram says he’s thankful to everyone including the Labasa team for coming to help them prepare the venue.

“We have done a lot of work in the park for the past two or three weeks and as of today, the grounds are not in 100% condition but it is playable. We had to do a lot of work on the field and also the main pavilions around the Subrail Park.”

He adds they are looking forward to hosting this tournament to the best of their abilities and says he’s grateful for the weather being in their favour.

The competition kicks-off at 12.30pm with Nadi playing Nadroga, Rewa faces Navua at 2:30pm, Lautoka meets Ba at 4.30pm while Labasa takes on Nasinu at 7pm.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of all matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, Nadogo stunned favourites Bua 2-0 in the President’s Cup at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Both teams were locked at nil-all at the breather as Nadogo had other ideas in the second half.

Irfan Hussein opened the account while Viliame Koroi sealed the win for Nadogo.

Seaqaqa, in the first match today, defeated Dreketi 2-1.

Meleki Ravulo and Zoheb Khan scored for Seaqaqa while Filipe Nayava pulled one back for Dreketi.

The Digicel Fiji FACT will kick off tomorrow at 12:30pm tomorrow with Nadi vs Nadroga clash.