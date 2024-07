Ba starts their 2024 BOG campaign with a 3-1 victory over Nadroga in the first match of the Rooster chicken scoops ice cream BOG 2024.

Goals from Ilaisa Vulimainavuso in the 16th minute and Etonia Dogalau in the 23rd minute gave Ba the lead at halftime.

Penisoni Tirau added another goal in the 45th minute of the second half.

Nadroga’s only goal came from veteran Rusiate Matarerega in injury time of the first half.