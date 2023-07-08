Program launched to engage teenage girls in football

‘This is how we Football’ was launched in at the Fiji Football Academy in Vatuwaqa today targetting young women between the ages of 13-18.

OFC Women’s Football Manager Ema Evans says this program is to engage teenage girls in football regardless of their experience level.

Evans adds the program ensures young girls have a safe space to play where they also do capacity building and coach education where coaches go through a curriculum training.

Article continues after advertisement

“The really exciting thing about this is it’s being launched in Fiji accross three different regions so we’re doing it here in Suva, we doing it in the West and we’re also doing it in the North so really giving teenage girls not only the chance to play football but to learn valuable life skills, leadership skills and gain confidence as well.”

She further adds Samoa, Tonga and Solomon Islands are also part of the program.

Evans says this is also a great way for parents to bond with their children over football as they can come out in numbers to support the program.