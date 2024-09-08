Statement win from Samoa kicks off OFC Women’s U-16 Championship

[Source: OFC]

A dominant Samoa has begun their OFC U-16 Women’s Championship campaign with a statement 10-0 win over the Cook Islands.

Before the tournament, head coach Juan Chang tried to downplay his side’s chances in the tournament pointing to their status of having been the last team to qualify.

Clearly that wasn’t the message he delivered to his charges before kick off, as Samoa took the lead in the third minute as Kealia Nansen coolly finished a cross coming in from the right flank.

Five minutes later Jayde Sagapolutele got the first of her brace, and then in the 14th minute she had her second.

Holly Leapai’s 18th minute goal saw the number nine neatly curl her shot past Moerai Ngametua after creating space for herself in the penalty area.

Nansen doubled her tally in the 22nd minute with a neat finish, and Ayres Ava got on the scoresheet twelve minutes later when she converted a Samoa corner with a pinpoint header.

Nansen started the second half much as she did the first, completing her hat trick in the 48th minute. She then turned provider minutes later, teeing up Leapai for her second of the game with a well-placed cross, and the number nine made no mistake directing her header past Ngametua.

The first Cook Islands attempt on goal came via a corner in the 55th minute. Captain Metamua Arere, who spent most of the game at the heart of Cook Islands defence, swept in a good cross, but the Samoan defence comfortably dealt with the danger.

Samoa captain Lynn Aiono Sagiao got on the scoresheet in the 72nd minute, driving home from a narrow angle, and then got her second in the 81st with a finish from close range. Samoa now having surely put the rest of the competition on notice.