Stallions gallop faces issues

Nadroga Football Club President Max Chetty has expressed disappointment about players who he says have let the district down.

Seven players have been suspended and being investigated ill-discipline and misconduct during the Battle of the Giants pool matches last weekend.

Chetty states that the players are currently under investigation and are expected to appear before the disciplinary committee next week.

He adds that this situation should serve as a valuable lesson to players not only from Nadroga but from other districts as well.

‘Seven is a big number and having to prepare the team for a majopr tournament like BOG and going in there with a squad of 18 and seven of which to face discipline issues which left only 13 players for the final pool match, it really affects the team.’

The Nadroga president adds that a three-member committee has been formed to conduct the investigations.

He also assured that the players will have an opportunity to present their side of the story before the final report is submitted.

Meanwhile, in the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants semi-finals Lautoka plays Rewa at 2pm while Suva will meet Nadi at 4.30 pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.