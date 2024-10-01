Stage set for Police IDC semis

All the Police Inter-District-Championship semi-final spots have been confirmed following the last round of pool games at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In the first semi-finals, the Police Mobile Forces will be taking on the Headquarters at 8.30am tomorrow.

Western Division Two will face the Northern Division team in the second semi-final.

Headquarters defeated Eastern Division 5-1 in their last game to secure top spot in their pool while the PMF side beat Southern Division 1-0.

Meanwhile, there will be an exhibition match between Police and Rewa Legends as a curtain raiser to the final which kick starts at 3.30pm tomorrow.