IDC semi-finals stage set for intense clash

The stage is set for an electrifying clash at the HFC Bank Stadium as the Courts Inter-District Championship enters its thrilling semi-final showdown.

The air is buzzing with anticipation, and a sea of fans has already gathered, from the young to the young at heart, eager to witness the drama unfold.

The afternoon will kick off with Ba facing Navua at 2.30 pm. It’s a match that promises to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to secure a spot in the finals.

Later in the day, at 5.00 pm, Suva will take on Lautoka. Suva, the current titleholders, have the added pressure of being the hosts.

The home crowd hopes for a win, as they haven’t seen their team lift a trophy this year.

