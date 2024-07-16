Southgate resigns after England's Euro 2024 loss

[Source: BBC]

England manager Gareth Southgate has resigned two days after defeat by Spain in the 2024 European Championship final.

The Three Lions lost 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday – their second consecutive Euros final defeat, having been beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley three years ago.

Southgate, 53, managed his country for 102 games in eight years in charge. His contract was set to expire later this year.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” said Southgate.

“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter.”

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said the process to appoint Southgate’s successor has started and “we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible”.

He added the FA “have an interim solution in place if it is needed” and will not comment further on the process until a new boss is appointed.

England’s next match is against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on 7 September.

BBC sports editor Dan Roan said FA sources suggested they were “very unlikely to restrict the selection process to just English managers”.

Under-21 boss Lee Carsley could be a candidate for an interim solution.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter, and ex-Chelsea and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino are among the early favourites. There is also some speculation around ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, who left Bayern Munich at the end of last season.