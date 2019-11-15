Son Heung-min scores 100th goal in Tottenham’s win

Son Heung-min scored his 100th goal for Tottenham as they returned to winning ways in the Premier League after defeating Leeds 3-nil today.

This will be the Spurs’ first league victory since December 6th, lifting them to third on the league table at 29 points, with Leeds moving down to 12th place on 23.

While Jose Mourinho’s side merited their win, Leeds played a significant part in their own downfall.

“To have scored 100 goals with you guys here would have been the best feeling ever, but I want to say thank you!” 🇰🇷 🗣️ Hear from the man of the moment, Heung-Min Son… #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/POw2tw1aQw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 2, 2021

In other matches, Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United 2-0 while Wolves is currently leading Brighton 3-1 at half time.