Son Heung-min scores 100th goal in Tottenham’s win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 3, 2021 7:30 am
Son Heung-min. [Photo: New York Times]

Son Heung-min scored his 100th goal for Tottenham as they returned to winning ways in the Premier League after defeating Leeds 3-nil today.

This will be the Spurs’ first league victory since December 6th, lifting them to third on the league table at 29 points, with Leeds moving down to 12th place on 23.

While Jose Mourinho’s side merited their win, Leeds played a significant part in their own downfall.

In other matches, Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United 2-0 while Wolves is currently leading Brighton 3-1 at half time.

