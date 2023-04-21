Soccer–Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa League semis

[Source: Reuters]

Europa League kings Sevilla breezed past Manchester United into the semi-finals of their favourite competition as Youssef En Nesyri scored twice in a dominant 3-0 win on Thursday that secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph.

En Nesyri opened the scoring in the eighth minute, netting a close-range shot after Erik Lamela challenged Harry Maguire on the edge of the penalty area.

Sevilla extended the lead straight after halftime when defender Loic Bade scored with a towering header from a corner which went in off the crossbar.

Article continues after advertisement

En Nesyri wrapped up the win in the 81st minute after United goalkeeper David De Gea failed to deal with a long ball over the top and the Morocco striker finished well to move the Spanish side closer to a record-extending seventh victory in the competition.