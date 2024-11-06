Six time Sukuna Bowl champs prepared to face Army

The defending Sukuna Bowl soccer champions, Police, received their jerseys this evening at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

Team manager ASP Navin Swamy said the team has been training hard, with three daily sessions in camp, and are fully prepared to face the Army.

“We are positive that we are fully prepared to take back the trophy back to Nasova.”

The Police Blues, sponsored by Extra Supermarket, recently showcased their strength in a trial match, defeating Nasinu 5-1.

The much-anticipated Sukuna Bowl match against Army will kick off tomorrow at 11 a.m. at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.