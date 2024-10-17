Senior division IDC semi-finalists confirmed

The semi-finalists for the Senior Division of the FMF Inter District Championship 2024 have been confirmed.

Dreketi FC will take on Nadogo FC in the first semi-final on Saturday at 12:30 pm at Churchill Park Ground Three.

Dreketi topped Group A with a win and a draw, while Nadogo secured their spot by finishing second in Group B with a win and a loss.

In the second semi-final, Group B winner Northland Tailevu will face Rakiraki FC, the runner-up of Group A, at 3:00 pm, also at Churchill Park Ground Three.