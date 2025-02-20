Ruthless PSG humble Brest 7-0 to seal last-16 spot

[Source: Reuters]

Paris St Germain cruised into the Champions League last 16 with a crushing 7-0 home victory over fellow French side Brest in their knockout phase playoff second leg this morning to secure a 10-0 aggregate triumph.

Following PSG’s 3-0 away win in the first leg, both teams started slowly, showing little urgency or a clear game plan with the hosts fully in control of the tie.

The game was one for the record books. For PSG, it marked their most dominant victory in European competition while Brest’s maiden Champions League appearance came to a brutal end as they suffered the heaviest defeat recorded by a French side in Europe’s premier club competition.

Bradley Barcola scored PSG’s first goal after 20 minutes, latching on to a through ball and finishing calmly.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead six minutes before the break with his first goal in the tournament for the French champions, stretching to get a foot to a low cross and tapping in from a tight angle.

Vitinha made it three just before the hour mark and Desire Doue added the fourth.

Nuno Mendes grabbed PSG’s fifth, Goncalo Ramos added a sixth, and Brest’s humiliation was complete four minutes from time when Senny Mayulu became the seventh PSG player to score and complete the rout.

Mayulu’s strike made PSG the first team to have seven different scorers in a single Champions League match and the capital club will face Liverpool or Barcelona in the last 16.

They are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time following several near misses in recent years, including a 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final.